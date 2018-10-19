Benning (undisclosed) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Predators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Coach Todd McLellan initially ruled him doubtful for the contest Thursday and it appears he hasn't made enough progress in the past 24 hours to be in consideration for the contest. Coming off a 21-point 2017-18 campaign, Benning has yet to reach the scorebook this season and his next opportunity to do so arrives Tuesday against the Penguins.