Oilers' Matt Benning: Picks up two points in home win
Benning scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Montreal.
Benning scored his first goal of the season Tuesday and now has four points in 14 games. The 24-year-old blueliner was moved to the second pairing alongside Darnell Nurse and has benefitted, seeing more opportunities in the offensive end as a result. However, we can't call Benning a stud in fantasy until he starts producing more consistently.
