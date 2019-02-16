Oilers' Matt Benning: Placed on IR
The Oilers moved Benning (upper body) to injured reserve Saturday
Benning's placement on injured reserve effectively rules him out of Saturday's game against the Islanders, but he's eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever healthy. The transaction also opened a roster spot for Edmonton to recall newly acquired Sam Gagner from the minors.
