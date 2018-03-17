Benning (illness) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Panthers.

Benning skipped Wednesday's game against the Panthers because of the illness, but he will retake the ice for Saturday's matchup after receiving a few days to rest and recover. The blueliner does provide some value as a roster-filler in daily formats with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) over 63 games, but his absence from the power play keeps him off most fantasy radars.