Benning had an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Benning had the lone helper on Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game, which came at 4:07 of the second period. Ice time was hard to come by for Benning, who skated just 9:16 on a pairing with playoff debutant Caleb Jones. Expect similar limited minutes for the 26-year-old Benning in Game 4 as the Oilers try to stave off elimination.