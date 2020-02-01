Oilers' Matt Benning: Posts assist Friday
Benning had an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Benning has a goal and an assist in two games since his return from a head injury. The 25-year-old figures to get a fair amount of playing time on the bottom pairing with Kris Russell (concussion) out. Benning has seven points, 50 hits and a plus-11 rating in 26 contests this season.
