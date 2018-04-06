Benning (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.

Benning's return to action will bolster Edmonton's depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most formats. The 2012 sixth-round pick will skate with Keegan Lowe on the Oilers' third pairing against Vegas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories