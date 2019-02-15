Oilers' Matt Benning: Remains sidelined Friday
Benning (upper body) will not dress for Friday's game against the Hurricanes.
The Oilers will roll with the same pairings as they did against the Penguins on Wednesday, leaving Benning in the press box for a third straight contest. Although his 10 points through 46 games don't make him a prime fantasy candidate, Benning should remain on the radar in deep leagues when he rejoins the lineup. However, his career-low 14:46 average TOI is certainly a discouraging mark.
