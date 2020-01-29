Oilers' Matt Benning: Returning to lineup Wednesday
Benning (head) was activated off injured reserve and will suit up versus Calgary on Wednesday.
Benning returns to action following a 20-game stint on IR. The blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign, having notched just five helpers, 18 shots and 50 hits in 24 appearances. With Benning fully fit, Caleb Jones or Kris Russell will be relegated to the press box.
