Benning found the back of the net in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

The Oilers' third line of defense (Yohann Auvitu and Benning) each found twine tonight. The 23-year-old blueliner tallied his fifth goal of the season early in the first period, capitalizing on a dish from Connor McDavid. Benning will likely see more playing time with Oskar Klefbom out for the year (shoulder) but is still best left on the wire for now.

