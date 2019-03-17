Benning netted his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Coyotes.

The physical blueliner has now scored in three straight contests, with 15 points in 59 games this season. Benning's unprecedented scoring run should not be considered a change of form for him -- his bread and butter will remain in the physical game, as he has tossed 91 hits this season as well. He does own a plus-14 rating, the highest mark in his three-year career.