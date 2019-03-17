Oilers' Matt Benning: Scores for third straight game
Benning netted his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Coyotes.
The physical blueliner has now scored in three straight contests, with 15 points in 59 games this season. Benning's unprecedented scoring run should not be considered a change of form for him -- his bread and butter will remain in the physical game, as he has tossed 91 hits this season as well. He does own a plus-14 rating, the highest mark in his three-year career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...