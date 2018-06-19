Oilers' Matt Benning: Secures two-year contract extension
Benning agreed to terms with the Oilers on a two-year contract extension Tuesday.
Benning is not a flashy defenseman, but Edmonton ranked 27th in goals allowed at 2.8 per game last season, and Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli knew he could ill-afford to lose a guy like Benning, who is physical and plays a sound two-way game. Last season, the Alberta native put up six goals, 15 assists, 149 hits and 82 blocked shots over 73 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...