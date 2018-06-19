Benning agreed to terms with the Oilers on a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

Benning is not a flashy defenseman, but Edmonton ranked 27th in goals allowed at 2.8 per game last season, and Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli knew he could ill-afford to lose a guy like Benning, who is physical and plays a sound two-way game. Last season, the Alberta native put up six goals, 15 assists, 149 hits and 82 blocked shots over 73 contests.