Oilers' Matt Benning: Sent down for conditioning
Benning (head) was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on a conditioning stint Sunday.
After missing the final five games of November with a concussion, Benning played just one game before suffering another head injury and hasn't suited up since. Edmonton doesn't play again until Jan. 29 but AHL Bakersfield has four games before then. If things go well, the 25-year-old blueliner could return after the All-Star break.
