Benning produced an assist, four PIM and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Benning's activity happened mostly in the second period, as he assisted on Colby Cave's opening tally. The defenseman then took back-to-back minor penalties for delay of game and hooking. The 25-year-old has three assists, 10 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating in 15 appearances in 2019-20.