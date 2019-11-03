Oilers' Matt Benning: Serves up helper
Benning produced an assist, four PIM and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Benning's activity happened mostly in the second period, as he assisted on Colby Cave's opening tally. The defenseman then took back-to-back minor penalties for delay of game and hooking. The 25-year-old has three assists, 10 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating in 15 appearances in 2019-20.
