Oilers' Matt Benning: Shaping up as healthy scratch
Benning (personal) is expected to rejoin the team for Saturday's road game against the Kings, Robert Tychowski of the Edmonton Sun reports.
Benning should be available for the contest, but he's not showing in the projected lineup combinations. As a result, he should be a healthy scratch and not in fantasy lineups at this time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...