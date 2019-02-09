Oilers' Matt Benning: Sidelined with upper-body injury
Benning won't play Saturday against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury suffered late in Thursday's game against the Wild, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Although he doesn't light up the scorebook, Benning is a sound defender for the Oilers, leading to his plus-8 rating on the season. His absence Saturday opens the door for Kevin Gravel to join the pairings.
