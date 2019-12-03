Oilers' Matt Benning: Slated to miss time
According to coach Dave Tippett, Benning (head) has passed concussion tests, but will "probably be out a bit," Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Benning took a shot to the head during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks and will miss some time as a result. The 25-year-old has been a solid bottom-pairing option for the Oilers this season, but he's only picked up five points while averaging 13:42 of ice time in 24 appearances, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
