According to coach Dave Tippett, Benning (head) has passed concussion tests, but will "probably be out a bit," Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Benning took a shot to the head during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks and will miss some time as a result. The 25-year-old has been a solid bottom-pairing option for the Oilers this season, but he's only picked up five points while averaging 13:42 of ice time in 24 appearances, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.