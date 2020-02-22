Oilers' Matt Benning: Snaps nine-game drought
Benning dished an assist, four hits and two shots on net in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
Benning was credited with an assist on Leon Draisaitl's fluky second-period tally. That'll put an end to the defenseman's nine-game point drought. Benning has eight points, 71 hits and a plus-9 rating through 36 contests this year. He's likely not worth a look in most fantasy formats.
