Oilers' Matt Benning: Solidifying role
Benning tallied six goals along with 15 assists in 73 games in 2017-18.
Benning continued to build off of his rookie campaign in 2017-18, collecting 21 points in 73 games for Edmonton -- six more points than in his 2016-17 debut season (15). The 23-year-old blueliner also delivered more punishment in his sophomore season -- 149 hits and 82 blocked shots (111 and 64 in 2016-17, respectively). With his stock on the rise, the hometown defenseman is worth monitoring in deep leagues for 2018-19.
