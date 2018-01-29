Oilers' Matt Benning: Struggling to find scoresheet
Benning has only recorded one assist in his last 10 games, averaging 17:50 of ice time during the span.
The 23-year-old has currently totaled 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 45 games so far in 2017-18, a better pace than the 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) he recorded in 62 games last season. Skating on the second line in Edmonton, Benning has certainly found the trust of head coach Todd McLellan and is now averaging 18:13 of ice time per game -- up nearly two minutes from last season. Despite notching two multi-point efforts earlier this season, Benning has slowed his pace down since, but his excellent puck-moving skills should help him rack up assists in the stretch run.
