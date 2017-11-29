Oilers' Matt Benning: Stuffs stat sheet in comeback win
Benning picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona.
Benning was instrumental in his team's comeback from a 2-1 deficit after two periods, as he potted the equalizer with 5:35 left in regulation before grabbing the lone helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' game-winner 4:20 into overtime. The second-year defenseman ended up contributing across the board by throwing in three shots, a block, two penalty minutes, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Few foresaw this effort considering Benning came into this one without a multi-point performance in a regular season game since the third game of the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...