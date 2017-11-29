Benning picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona.

Benning was instrumental in his team's comeback from a 2-1 deficit after two periods, as he potted the equalizer with 5:35 left in regulation before grabbing the lone helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' game-winner 4:20 into overtime. The second-year defenseman ended up contributing across the board by throwing in three shots, a block, two penalty minutes, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Few foresaw this effort considering Benning came into this one without a multi-point performance in a regular season game since the third game of the 2016-17 campaign.