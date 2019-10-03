Benning recorded two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Despite skating only 11:47 in the contest, Benning made good use of his limited minutes as he assisted on goals by Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian. Benning is expected to be a third-pairing defender this year, so we don't expect many multi-point outings going forward.