Oilers' Matt Benning: Supplies pair of helpers
Benning recorded two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Despite skating only 11:47 in the contest, Benning made good use of his limited minutes as he assisted on goals by Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian. Benning is expected to be a third-pairing defender this year, so we don't expect many multi-point outings going forward.
