Oilers' Matt Benning: Tallies goal, helper Tuesday
Benning recorded a goal, a power-play assist, and three shots during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Blue Jackets.
Benning now has four goals and eight points in 28 games, which is a marked improvement over his pace in 2016-17. The 23-year-old continues to carve out a larger role for himself (18:14 average ice time) and with Adam Larsson (upper body) and Andrej Sekera (knee) still on the shelf should continue to see prominent minutes. Those in deeper leagues and daily formats should have some use for the sixth-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
