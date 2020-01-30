Benning scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Benning has missed the better part of two months due to head injuries, but he had a heroic return Wednesday. The defenseman's tally at 11:49 of the third period tied the game at three and ultimately earned the Oilers a point in the standings. The 25-year-old has six points, 50 hits and a plus-8 rating through 25 contests, although it's unclear how often he'll be in the lineup, as coach Dave Tippett will want youngster Caleb Jones to get consistent playing time, as well.