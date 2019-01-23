Benning scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Not known for his scoring, Benning hit the back of the net once on two shots against the Red Wings. It was his second goal and 10th point of the season. Benning was about due for a goal, as his shooting percentage sat at just 1.8 percent heading into Tuesday, but even still, don't expect a huge surge of scoring from the 24-year-old. He didn't post more than six goals or 21 points in either of his first two NHL seasons.