Oilers' Matt Benning: Unavailable Thursday
Benning (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Capitals on Thursday.
Benning was able to take the ice Wednesday, albeit in a non-contact sweater, which is a step in the right direction. Even once cleared to play, the Edmonton native will have to compete with Jason Garrison and Kevin Gravel for regular minutes.
