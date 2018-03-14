Oilers' Matt Benning: Under the weather Wednesday
Benning (illness) will sit out Wednesday's contest with San Jose, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Benning has been a bright spot in what has been a disappointing season for the Oilers, recording four goals, 17 points, and a plus-6 rating in 63 contests. With Benning out, Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) will take his place, though it's safe to assume Benning will have a spot in the lineup as soon as he's well enough to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...