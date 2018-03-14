Benning (illness) will sit out Wednesday's contest with San Jose, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Benning has been a bright spot in what has been a disappointing season for the Oilers, recording four goals, 17 points, and a plus-6 rating in 63 contests. With Benning out, Oscar Klefbom (undisclosed) will take his place, though it's safe to assume Benning will have a spot in the lineup as soon as he's well enough to play.