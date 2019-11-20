Benning exited Tuesday's game versus the Sharks with an upper-body injury and will not return, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Benning's injury came when he got tangled up with Evander Kane late in the first period. The Oilers will be forced to finish the game with five defenseman. Benning's injury likely won't hurt the team long-term -- Adam Larsson (lower leg) is expected to return Thursday versus the Kings. If that timeline is pushed back, a blueliner may need to be called up from AHL Bakersfield.