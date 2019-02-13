Oilers' Matt Benning: Won't play against Pens
Benning (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Benning will miss his third straight outing due to his upper-body issue, while Alex Petrovic slots into the lineup in his stead. The 24-year-old Benning tallied just 10 points in 46 outings this year and is unlikely to crack the 20-point mark at this point.
More News
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Expected to skate Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Tallies second goal•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Shaping up as healthy scratch•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Misses practice•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Picks up two points in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...