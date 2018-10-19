Oilers' Matt Benning: Won't return
Benning has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's matchup with the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury.
The specific nature of Benning's injury has yet to be revealed, but he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Predators until another update on his status is released. If Benning's unable to go against Nashville, Jason Garrison will likely take his spot in the lineup.
