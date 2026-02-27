Savoie recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Savoie has come out firing after the Olympic break, earning five points in two games. He's now at 23 points (five on the power play), 83 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 60 contests this season. Savoie is currently occupying a second-line role, so he's worth adding in fantasy formats that reward offense above all else.