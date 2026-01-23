Savoie scored a goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Savoie has scored two of the Oilers' last three goals over the last two games. The 22-year-old had gone 16 contests without a goal prior to this improved stretch of finishing. He's up to nine goals, 17 points, 68 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances. Currently, Savoie is holding down a third-line role with ice time in all situations, so his recent burst of offense may be a short one.