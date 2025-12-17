Savoie scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Savoie has four goals and a helper over his last seven games. A steady spot on the second line at even strength has helped him stay productive, and he's also on the second power-play unit. The 21-year-old rookie has a total of 12 points, 50 shots and a plus-2 rating over 34 appearances this season. Savoie's worth a look in a deeper leagues that prioritize offense, but he doesn't offer much non-scoring production.