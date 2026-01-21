Savoie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Savoie had gone 16 games without a goal, picking up just three assists with 15 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old continues to be a regular in the Oilers' lineup, though he's often been in a bottom-six role lately. He's now at eight goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 51 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.