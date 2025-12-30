Savoie recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Savoie chipped in on a power-play goal scored by Jack Roslovic in the second period. His apple Monday brought his season totals up to six assists, 13 points and 52 shots on net through 40 games this season. His first full year at the NHL level has been solid, but he has made particularly notable strides over the last month with eight points in his last 17 games. The No. 9 overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft holds decent fantasy value in deep leagues while playing Leon Draisaitl's line at even strength. Savoie also has maintained a steady spot on the second power-play unit, and has three power-play points to show for it.