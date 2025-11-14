Savoie scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Savoie found the back of the net at the 8:09 mark of the second period with a tip-in, ending a six-game stretch in which he'd been unable to find the back of the net. Savoie has only two goals this season, but he should continue to have chances to produce as long as he skates alongside Connor McDavid on the first line. The 21-year-old Savoie has four points across his last eight games.