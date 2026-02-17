Savoie was loaned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

With NHL action at a standstill for the Olympic break, the Oilers will give the young Savoie some extra game reps with the move to Bakersfield. The move will send the 22-year-old forward to the AHL for the first time this season, where he posted 19 goals, 35 assists and 54 points across 66 games a season ago. He has held his own at the NHL level this season with nine goals, nine assists, 79 shots on net and 28 blocked shots across 58 games. Savoie will likely return to the Oilers before the team resumes regular-season play Feb. 25 in Anaheim.