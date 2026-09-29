Savoie (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks.

Savoie was injured during an offseason training session, which caused him to miss the entirety of the Oilers' training camp. The 22-year-old forward is an exciting up and coming player who posted 18 goals, 37 points, 138 shots on net and 37 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games in 2025-26. In Savoie's absence, the Oilers will experiment with other young players in the lineup, such as Colton Dach and Owen Michaels, until he is ready to return. On his current timeline, expect the ninth-overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to return sometime between late November and early December, barring any setbacks.