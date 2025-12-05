Savoie scored two goals, one on the power play and the other shorthanded, in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Savoie's shortie was in the second period, giving the Oilers a 4-2 lead. He added a power-play tally in the third as the Oilers looked for chances to give their top players rest in the blowout win. Savoie is seeing top-six minutes while Jack Roslovic (undisclosed is out) for the next few weeks. On the year, Savoie has five goals, nine points (three on the power play), 39 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 28 appearances. Given his current role, he may be worth a short-term look in fantasy until the Oilers' forward group is healthier.