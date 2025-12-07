Savoie scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Savoie has three goals over his last two games. His tally at 7:24 of the first period Saturday ended up being the game-winner in this blowout. The 21-year-old took some time to adjust to the NHL, but he's now at six goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances. He's worth considering in all fantasy formats as long as he can maintain a top-six role at even strength.