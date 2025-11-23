Savoie scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Savoie ended a four-game point drought with the final tally of this contest. The 21-year-old is still listed on the top line, but his 13:47 of ice time suggests he won't be seeing much prominent usage moving forward. That lineup also included Zach Hyman on the third line, which wasn't reflected in either player's usage. Savoie has six points, 31 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances, so he should be able to challenge for at least a 20-point campaign.