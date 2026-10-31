Tomkins is set to start on the road against the Rangers on Sunday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Tomkins is with the Oilers because Devon Levi (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. The 32-year-old Tomkins has posted a 3-2-1 record, 3.33 GAA and .892 save percentage in six career NHL regular-season outings. Edmonton is gearing up for the second half of a back-to-back set after Tristan Jarry earned an 18-save shutout victory over the Islanders on Saturday. Edmonton is now 10-2-2 this season and is coming off consecutive shutout wins after besting Calgary 4-0 on Wednesday.