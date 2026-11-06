Tomkins allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

All three of the Ducks' projected Opening Night goalies were unavailable Thursday, leaving Tomkins to make the start with the emergency back-up goaltender as his backup. Tomkins wasn't able to match his performance from Sunday versus the Rangers, when he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a win. The 32-year-old netminder is likely to remain with the big club while Devon Levi (undisclosed) recovers, but Tomkins will return to backup duties once Tristan Jarry (illness) is feeling better.