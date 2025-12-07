Tomkins recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Bakersfield's 4-0 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Tomkins is now 7-3-2 on the year after his first shutout this season and the fifth of his career. He's posted a mediocre 3.11 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Tomkins' play hasn't been good enough for him to get a chance to push for an NHL spot, though the Oilers are likely to address their crease concerns with a trade rather than a promotion.