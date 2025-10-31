Savoie scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Savoie's goal was the first of his NHL career, and it put the Oilers ahead 2-1 in the second period. The 21-year-old has been a regular in the lineup this season, but he's yet to find much success on offense. He's at two points, 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 12 appearances in a middle-six role. However, he's earned some trust on the defensive side of things, as he's seeing regular penalty-killing minutes, which will go a long way to keeping him in the lineup.