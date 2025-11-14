Savoie scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Savoie found the back of the net at the 8:09 mark of the second period with a tip-in, ending a six-game stretch in which he'd been unable to find the back of the net. Savoie only has two goals this season, but he should continue to have chances to produce as long as he skates alongside Connor McDavid in the first line. He has four points across his last eight games.