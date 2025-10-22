Savoie produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The Oilers had their second power-play unit on the ice during overtime, and Savoie cashed in with a helper on Jake Walman's winning tally. The assist was Savoie's first point in seven appearances this season, and it was his second helper in 12 career games. The 21-year-old has slotted into a middle-six role and racked up 10 shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating so far this year. He's averaging just 13:16 of ice time per game, so he'll need to see an uptick in ice time to emerge as a more reliable scorer in fantasy.