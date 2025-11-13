Savoie picked up two assists in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

After helping to set up an Evan Bouchard tally in the final minute of the first period, Savoie worked a two-on-none break with jack Roslovic in OT that produced the game-winner. It was Savoie's first multi-point performance of the season, and so far his spot on an even-strength line with Connor McDavid hasn't resulted in much offense for the 21-year-old -- Wednesday's effort snapped a five-game point drought, and Savoie has just one goal and four points in 18 contests to begin his first full NHL campaign.