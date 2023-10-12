Ekholm (hip) won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Ekholm's absence means the Oilers will play with 17 skaters in the contest. The 33-year-old missed all of the preseason schedule while recovering from a hip flexor injury. His recovery has been slower than expected, but he's still a possibility to make his second debut in the near future. The Oilers' home opener is Saturday in a rematch with the Canucks.
