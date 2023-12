Ekholm provided an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Ekholm's offense has sparked to life again with four assists over the last three games. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points, 71 shots on net, 57 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 30 appearances this season. He should be a solid option in weekly formats for the last week of 2023, as the Oilers are set for a three-game road trip through California.